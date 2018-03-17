Boston's brightest youths face off in annual spelling bee

BOSTON (AP) — Expect a little cacophony, or something equally challenging, at Boston's 11th annual spelling bee.

Saturday's event will test the city's best youth spellers in grades 4 through 7. The winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee — the nation's largest and longest-running such contest — in Washington in May.

Boston's bee is sponsored by the Boston Bruins Foundation and hosted by the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the city's largest youth and human services agency. It's being held at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

Last year's contest went 14 rounds, and then 13 final rounds, before the championship round.

It was won by Farah Raslan Haniff, a fourth-grader from Winship Elementary School in Brighton. She correctly spelled "cacophony" to best the field.