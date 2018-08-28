Boy critically injured in shooting near Denver middle school

DENVER (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that critically injured a boy outside of a Denver middle school.

Chief Paul Pazen says the shooting happened near Cole Middle School northeast of downtown on Tuesday afternoon. He would not say if the suspect or the victim are students or what led to the shooting.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses to get a description of the suspect.

The charter middle school serves grades six through eight and is part of Denver Public Schools' STEM program. Mike Eaton, chief of safety for Denver Public Schools, says crisis counselors will be on hand when classes resume Wednesday.