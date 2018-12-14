Boy's mother called 911 before Indiana school shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Indiana boy's mother was the 911 caller who warned authorities before the teenager shot his way into a middle school and exchanged gunfire with officers.

State Police said Friday that the mother warned of "imminent danger" before Thursday morning's shooting at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond.

Her tip meant the school was on lockdown when the boy shot out glass in a locked door, entered the school and exchanged shots inside with pursuing police officers before apparently killing himself.

Police also announced that preliminary autopsy results show the teen died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Richmond Police Chief Jim Branum tells the Palladium-Item the boy was carrying a pistol and a rifle when he entered the school about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis. No one else was injured in the shooting.