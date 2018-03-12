Buffalo high school unveils high-tech manufacturing labs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A high school in Buffalo has unveiled a new set of vocational labs intended to help students learn the skills they'll need for a career in advanced manufacturing.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the opening of the new facilities in Burgard High School. They include a brand new welding lab as well as a remodeled machine tool lab and auto lab. The $3.2 million upgrade is part of Cuomo's Buffalo Billion economic development initiative.

The state estimates that the greater Buffalo area will have more than 20,000 available advanced manufacturing jobs in welding, machine tools and automotive technology by 2020 because of increased demand and the retirement of older workers.