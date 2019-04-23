Burns, Krasinski among 7 to be honored at Brown commencement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns and actor John Krasinski are among seven people scheduled to receive honorary degrees at Brown University commencement ceremonies.

The Ivy League college announced Tuesday that nonprofit innovator Sheryl Brissett Chapman; social scientist Jennifer Anne Richeson; business leader and philanthropist David Rubenstein; business leader and philanthropist E. Paul Sorensen; and fundraising consultant Joan Wernig Sorensen, will also receive honorary degrees at the May 26 ceremony.

Brown's keynote commencement speaker is traditionally a member of the graduating class.

Krasinski, a 2001 Brown graduate, will address the graduating class the day before commencement.

He is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in "The Office," and as Jack Ryan in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."

Burns has won 16 Emmys for his films, including "The Civil War" and "Jazz."