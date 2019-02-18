CCSU to celebrate opening of new academic complex on campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut State University is celebrating the opening of a $63 million complex designed to improve academic and support services for its students.

The public university in New Britain says two halls at the campus were gutted and renovated and a new atrium was built to connect them. A ceremony is planned for Wednesday.

The project broke ground in November 2016.

CCSU President Zulma Toro will speak at Wednesday's event.

The 130,000-square-foot complex houses several academic departments and instructional labs, as well as 24 classrooms and 57 academic offices. There are 50 offices in the atrium to centralize student support services, including financial aid, the registrar and veterans affairs.