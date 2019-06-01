California bookkeeper to plead guilty in college bribes case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California accountant has agreed to plead guilty to involvement the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

The Los Angeles Times says court documents unsealed Friday show that Steven Masera of Folsom will plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and has agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Masera kept the books for William "Rick" Singer, a Newport Beach college consultant hired by rich and famous parents to get their children into top universities. Prosecutors say it was done through bribes and exam-fixing.

Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a lower sentence, which could still mean several years in prison.

Masera is one of 12 people indicted in the racketeering case. Former USC soccer coach Laura Janke pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Singer also has pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges in the scheme.