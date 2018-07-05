California students tube-fed bleach to receive $825,000

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California school district has agreed to pay $825,000 to two families of disabled students who were allegedly tube-fed bleach at school.

The Fresno Bee reported Thursday that two families whose children were poisoned in 2016 through improperly cleaned feeding tubes will receive the settlement from Fresno Unified School District. The first settlement was reached in April.

The error damaged the organs of a boy and a girl at Addicott Elementary School. In separate lawsuits, the families claimed the school failed to properly train its staff to clean medical supplies and in one case allowed two hours to pass before seeking medical attention.

District spokeswoman Jessica Baird said the district regretted the incident. She would not say if the nurse named in the lawsuits still works at the school.

