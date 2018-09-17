Mike Van Diest, Bruce Parker named to NAIA Hall of Fame

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Carroll College football coach Mike Van Diest and former Carroll and Rocky Mountain College athletic director Bruce Parker have been named to the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Van Diest's teams have posted a 201-49 record and won six national championships since 1999. He was named the NAIA national coach of the year in 2003 and 2005.

Parker was Rocky's athletic director from July 2014 until he retired in February 2018. He was AD at Carroll College from 2003 to June 2014 and was named as one of the NAIA's athletic directors of the year in 2009, 2011 and 2017. Parker has been named Frontier Conference athletic director of the year nine times.

Carroll College said Van Diest joins two of his former players — quarterback Tyler Emmert and tight end Casey Fitzsimmons — in the Hall of Fame along with two former Carroll coaches, the late Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen and the late Robert Petrino.

Van Diest said he looked through the names of those previously honored and said he was humbled to stand in their company.

Parker said he was overwhelmed when he learned of his nomination, calling it a tremendous honor.