Catholic elementary school closes due to falling enrollment

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 70-year-old Catholic elementary school in New Jersey has closed amid declining enrollment.

The pastor of the parish operating the St. Catherine of Bologna School told parents about the closing last week. It took effect Friday.

The school in Ringwood was founded in 1948. But parents were told late last month that the school wouldn't open in September if fewer than 112 students were enrolled by the end of July.

Officials decided not to wait after determining that there was no viable path forward to keep the school open, noting that just 94 students were enrolled for the coming school year and those numbers continue to decline.