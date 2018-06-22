Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2012, file photo, Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union addresses the crowd during a rally in Chicago. Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best." Lewis said Friday, June 22, 2018, that she's submitted her retirement papers to the Chicago Board of Education. less
Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2012, file photo, Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago Teachers Union addresses the crowd during a rally in Chicago. Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain ... more
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2012, photo, Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago teachers union listens to a question after a meeting of the union's House of Delegates in Chicago. Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best." Lewis said Friday, June 22, 2018, that she's submitted her retirement papers to the Chicago Board of Education. less
Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2012, photo, Karen Lewis, president of the Chicago teachers union listens to a question after a meeting of the union's House of Delegates in Chicago. Lewis says she is stepping down ... more
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2012, photo, Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis takes a break from negotiations over teachers' contracts with the Chicago Board of Education to address a rally of thousands of public school teachers in downtown Chicago. Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best." Lewis said Friday, June 22, 2018, that she's submitted her retirement papers to the Chicago Board of Education. less
Photo: Sitthixay Ditthavong, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2012, photo, Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis takes a break from negotiations over teachers' contracts with the Chicago Board of Education to address a rally of thousands of ... more
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis says she is stepping down because her battle with brain cancer has made it impossible to do her job "at my best."
Lewis said Friday that she's submitted her retirement papers to the Chicago Board of Education.
Lewis was diagnosed with brain cancer four years ago, has undergone chemotherapy, suffered a stroke, and underwent brain surgery recently.
In her eight years as union president, Lewis has been a fiery leader who has been engaged with an ongoing war-of-words with Mayor Rahm Emanuel. In 2012 she led a seven-day strike — the first such work stoppage for the union in a quarter century.
She called off a widely expected run for mayor against Emanuel when she was diagnosed with cancer.