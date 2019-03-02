Chickens attract more students to library— really

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — One elementary school has found a unique way to get more students going to the library. It put live chickens inside.

Alice Boucher Elementary School's library is home to 11 baby chicks now.

They hatched, and students had spent the previous 21 days checking on them as eggs in an incubator Principal Catherine Guillory brought to the school.

She placed everything inside a glass case that is part of the library counter, so students could look but not touch and the chickens would stay safe and contained.

During their weekly library time, classes would track the eggs' progress, following a poster of the growth cycle of a chick inside.

To make it even more real and hands-on, Guillory invited a candler to candle the eggs.

A bright light source behind the egg showed details through the shell and gave kids a glimpse of what was happening with the embryo inside the egg before it hatched.

The egg project was an opportunity to integrate more science into the day and get students excited about reading and the library.

Recently, they read books about chickens, including one about chickens that get loose in a library, to get the kids ready for the animals' arrival.

Now students are popping in to watch the fuzzy, yellow chicks do everyday things like walk around, drink water and chirp.

"It's been cute," Guillory said. "It's just to give them a different experience, something they would not normally see as city kids."

The school has more than 680 students and is considered "at-risk" with a high-poverty population.

Guillory said that sometimes gives people the wrong impression that her students can't achieve.

"These kids are extremely smart," she said. "What they lack is experience. Every opportunity I get to bring a new experience to the school I do."

