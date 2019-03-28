Christian school teacher sentenced for sex with student

WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — A former teacher at a Maine Christian school has been sentenced by a judge to 2.5 years behind bars after pleading guilty to having sex with a student.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann, who taught at Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro, pleaded guilty last month to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. Some of the encounters happened in the classroom in 2016.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Superior Court Justice Daniel Billings said Tuesday that Brann "abused a position of authority and trust" and maintained contact with the victim after she was fired.

The 44-year-old Windsor woman is also prohibited from having contact with the victim, the victim's family or any children under 18, except for her children and grandchildren. She must also register as a sex offender.

___

