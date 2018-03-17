City amps up security after student is jumped by classmates

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — The city of Brockton is increasing security in its six middle schools after a student was jumped by classmates.

The Boston Globe reports Mayor Bill Carpenter ordered police to be present outside of the schools as students were released from classes Friday.

Eight grader Hannah Kenney-Blaisdell was dragged by her hair to the ground and kicked by a group of her classmates while leaving South Middle School Monday.

Video of the attack was shared by her mother, Kristen Kenney, on Facebook. She said Hannah has been bullied the whole year.

Hannah did not suffer severe injuries, but did have a palm-sized chunk of hair ripped out of her scalp, Kenney says.

Brockton police and school officials are investigating the attack.