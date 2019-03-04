Coach, teacher's assistant accused of choking student

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina teacher's assistant is facing criminal charges for choking a student who briefly lost consciousness.

News outlets report the Cayce Department of Public Safety announced Monday that 60-year-old Willie Louis Scott Jr. was charged with third-degree assault and battery. He's also an assistant football coach at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Police say the student was being counseled by another teacher for a dress code violation Feb. 27 when Scott placed his hands about the victim's neck and shoulders. According to police statements, the student's airway was restricted, and he briefly lost consciousness. Police say the victim was able to return to class shortly after the incident.

A school resource officer was notified and an investigation started. It's unclear if Scott has a lawyer who could comment.