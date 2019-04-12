Coast Guard delivers documents in harassment, bullying probe

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Coast Guard has turned over more than a thousand pages of documents in response to a congressional inquiry into how the service has handled complaints of harassment and bullying at the Coast Guard Academy.

The Day reports that the heads of the House committees on Homeland Security and Oversight and Government Reform and other congressional lawmakers had indicated they were prepared to issue a subpoena if the documents weren't produced by Tuesday. The Coast Guard complied with the deadline.

The request for documents dates to last summer when members of Congress, troubled by an institutional assessment showing disparities for minority students at the New London, Connecticut academy, and the removal of a department head for bullying, sent a letter to the Coast Guard commandant.

The academy has about 1,000 students.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com