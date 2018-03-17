Coercion allegations emerge in ex-college president case

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Newly-filed court records reveal details of sexual harassment allegations against the former acting president of Spokane Falls Community College.

The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that documents show Darren Pitcher is accused of exposing himself to a co-worker and coercing subordinates to have sex with him.

Court records state that "those subordinates either gained promotion as a result of the sexual relationship or were fired or demoted if his sexual advances were rebuffed."

Pitcher resigned in February amid a human resources investigation.

The allegations are described in court documents filed Friday by attorney Nicholas Kovarik, who is seeking to prevent the names of victims and witnesses from being disclosed in public records.

The Spokesman-Review and many other news organizations generally do not identify victims of alleged sexual harassment or sexual assault without their permission.

