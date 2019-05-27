College attracts people who want to wire the future

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — What's hot at a northern Michigan community college? Climbing power poles.

Alpena Community College reports a two-year waiting list for climbing courses in the school's utility technology program. Classes are full for next fall and fall 2020 at 60 students each.

College admissions director Mike Kollien tells The Alpena News that students are advised to take general education courses or complementary classes while they wait to get into utility technology. The program prepares students to construct or repair electricity, phone and TV distribution systems.

Twenty-five high school juniors have applied for fall 2020 and a sophomore has even signed up for fall 2021. School officials try to stay in touch with students on the waiting list.

