College student injured after falling from dorm building

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Merrimack College student was seriously injured after falling from the third story of a dorm building.

The male student was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday evening after he fell from a window in the Monican Centre residence hall.

Officials did not say how he fell. The Essex County District Attorney's Office is investigating.

The student's name and condition were not immediately released.

Merrimack College President Christopher Hopey issued a statement saying the school is "proud of this community's response, and for everyone's prayers and good wishes."

The private college north of Boston enrolls about 4,000 students.