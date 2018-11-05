College suspends fraternity chapter, probes hazing reports

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee at Martin has suspended the Tennessee Tau chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon while the school investigates hazing allegations.

The Jackson Sun reports the fraternity's interim suspension with the school started Nov. 1, and school spokesman Bud Grimes says it will last until the investigation is complete. Grimes says in a statement that a preliminary investigation has determined the allegations coincided with September member recruitment, though the school learned of the allegations last week.

The university and Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon are cooperating in a joint investigation of the chapter, which was suspended by the national fraternity in October. Grimes says the investigation is looking into reports of hazing, underage drinking and improper student conduct. He says no injuries were reported.

___

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com