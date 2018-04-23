Colorado districts cancel classes due to teacher protests

DENVER (AP) — Over a half dozen Colorado school districts, including the three largest, are cancelling classes or sending students home early because of planned teacher protests later this week.

Schools will be closed Thursday in Jefferson and Douglas counties in suburban Denver because so many teachers are expected to be at the state Capitol.

Classes won't be held the following day at several districts in northern Colorado because of another teacher demonstration. Denver Public Schools, the state's largest school district, will send students home early that day because of the number of teachers expected to attend an afternoon rally.

Some other districts also have previously scheduled days off that coincide with the planned protests so teachers from those districts could also participate.