Columbus superintendent search continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The Columbus school board is continuing its search for the next person to lead the district.

Applications will be taken until next Friday, March 23.

WCBI-TV reports the board of trustees hopes to make a decision by June 4.

Former Superintendent Dr. Philip Hickman was fired in January.

Board leaders want people to attend upcoming community stakeholder meetings, which start next week.

