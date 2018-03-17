https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Columbus-superintendent-search-continues-12761201.php
Columbus superintendent search continues
Published 2:15 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The Columbus school board is continuing its search for the next person to lead the district.
Applications will be taken until next Friday, March 23.
WCBI-TV reports the board of trustees hopes to make a decision by June 4.
Former Superintendent Dr. Philip Hickman was fired in January.
Board leaders want people to attend upcoming community stakeholder meetings, which start next week.
