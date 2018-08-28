-
Key moments that led up to FBI Director Comey's firing. Compiled by reports from the Associated Press, New York Times and Washington Post.
Photo: Olivier Douliery, McClatchy-Tribune News Service
-
Sept. 4, 2013: Comey is sworn in to office as the seventh director of the FBI. He was nominated for the post by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate.
-
July 5, 2016: Holds news conference to announce that "no reasonable prosecutor" would bring criminal charges against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, over her email practices as secretary of state, but criticizes Clinton and her staff for being "extremely careless" in their handling of classified material. less
Photo: Cliff Owen, Associated Press
-
July 5, 2016: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump calls the FBI's decision not to bring criminal charges against Clinton the greatest example yet that the system is "rigged."
-
July 7, 2016: Comey vigorously defends the decision not to prosecute Clinton over her use of a private email server as secretary of state. Under an onslaught of Republican criticism, Comey says that to charge Clinton would have been unwarranted and mere "celebrity hunting." less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
-
Oct. 28, 2016: Days before the election, Comey informs Congress by letter that he was reopening the investigation into Clinton's email practices based on new evidence, citing the discovery of emails on a laptop used by a top Clinton aide. Justice Department officials warned Comey against sending the letter, saying that doing so would be inconsistent with department policy meant to avoid the appearance of prosecutorial interference or meddling in elections. less
Photo: ROBYN BECK
-
Oct. 28, 2016: Trump reacts to FBI's decision to investigate new messages related to Clinton's emails, telling a campaign rally that he has "great respect for the FBI for righting this wrong."
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
-
Nov. 6, 2016: Comey tells Congress in a follow-up letter that a review of newly discovered Clinton emails has "not changed our conclusions" that she should not face criminal charges.
Photo: YURI GRIPAS, AFP/Getty Images
-
Nov. 6: Trump criticizes Comey's second letter to Congress, saying Clinton was being protected by a "rigged system" and pronouncing her "guilty," despite the FBI's conclusion that criminal charges were unwarranted. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
-
Nov. 8, 2016: Trump is elected president.
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
-
Nov. 12, 2016: During a telephone call with top campaign donors, Clinton blames Comey for her defeat by Trump. Clinton said her campaign was on track to win the election until Comey sent the letter to Congress on Oct. 28. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
-
Nov. 13, 2016: In a CBS "60 Minutes" broadcast after the election, Trump said he hadn't decided whether to keep Comey.
-
Jan. 6, 2017: Comey is among a group of four top U.S. intelligence officials who briefed then-President-elect Donald Trump on their conclusions that Russia meddled in the presidential election on his behalf. Trump told The Associated Press by telephone after the meeting that he "learned a lot" but declined to say whether he accepted their conclusion about Russia less
Photo: AL DRAGO, STF
-
Jan. 22, 2017: Two days after taking office, Trump appears to single out Comey at a White House reception to thank law enforcement officers and others that helped during the inauguration. Trump called Comey over to where he was standing in the Blue Room to offer a handshake and a partial hug, then commented that Comey has "become more famous than me." less
Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images
-
February 2017: President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down the federal investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, Michale T. Flynn in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo that Comey wrote shortly after the meeting. less
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
-
March 8, 2017: During a cybersecurity conference at Boston College, Comey said he planned to serve his entire 10-year term, quipping, "You're stuck with me for another 6½ years."
Photo: Scott Eisen, Bloomberg
-
March 20, 2017: Comey testifies to Congress that the FBI has been investigating possible links between Trump associates and Russian officials since July, the same month he held an unusual news conference to discuss the investigation into Clinton. Comey had previously refused to acknowledge the parallel Trump investigation, and his disclosure enrages Democrats who already blamed Comey for costing Clinton the presidency. less
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
-
March 20, 2017: Comey testifies at the same hearing that the FBI and Justice Department have no information to substantiate Trump's unsubstantiated claim on Twitter that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him before the election. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press
-
May 9, 2017: Comey sends Congress a letter correcting his prior sworn testimony regarding emails handled by longtime Clinton associate Huma Abedin. Comey had told Congress that Abedin had sent "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, including some with classified information. The two-page, follow-up letter said that, in fact, only "a small number" of the thousands of emails found on the laptop had been forwarded there while most had simply been backed up from electronic devices. less
Photo: THE WASHINGTON POST / The Washington Post
-
May 9, 2017: Trump abruptly fires Comey. "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump states in a letter addressed to Comey. less
Photo: MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images
-
May 11, 2017: Trump also said he’d asked Comey point-blank if he was under
investigation, showing no concern about the prospect of interfering in
an active FBI probe.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey will address students, faculty and staff at the University of Connecticut this fall.
UConn President Susan Herbst announced Tuesday that Comey will be this year's speaker at the Edmund Fusco Contemporary Issues Forum on Oct. 15. In a message to the UConn community, Herbst says Comey will deliver remarks and participate in a Q&A session at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts.
President Donald Trump last year famously fired Comey, who served as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Comey has recently written a book about his life and career.
The forum is an annual event that's privately funded by the Fusco family. Hillary Clinton was paid $250,000 to appear in 2014. UConn officials stressed that no taxpayer or tuition money was involved.