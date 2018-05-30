Computer science programs to increase in Hawaii schools

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Education has adopted the national Computer Science Teachers Association's K-12 Computer Science Standards, joining a growing national movement.

The Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that the board, Legislature and the University of Hawaii have taken action to increase computer science programs in schools in response to positive feedback by students. Legislators on May 1 passed a bill that provides $500,000 for teacher training in computer science and mandates every public high school to offer the subject by 2021.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa landed a three-year National Science Foundation grant worth nearly $1 million to train public school teachers to teach courses in computer science principles. The first cohort of teachers will be trained this summer.

