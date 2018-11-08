Conference touts 5 female officials as part of game crew

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A collegiate athletic conference has achieved a first by playing a football game featuring five female officials.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association says its Oct. 27 game between Winston-Salem State and Shaw had five female referees. The same group had also worked together in a game on Sept. 29.

A news release said head line judge Sharlanda Demingo, line judge Christina Thurman, field judge Bobbie Torain, side judge Ruth Onyekwelu and back judge Joysha Gay joined two men for the seven-person crew.

Demingo and Onyekwelu will help call Saturday's CIAA championship game.

Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said the CIAA's teams, fans and students benefit from having balanced, diverse and inclusive teams officiating all of its sports.

The CIAA is comprised of 13 historically black colleges stretching from North Carolina to Maryland.