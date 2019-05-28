Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Kelly running

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly announced Tuesday that he will run for a full term next year, giving conservatives a chance to preserve a 5-2 majority on the state's highest court in an election liberals are targeting to pick up a seat.

Kelly was appointed in 2016 by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Two others, Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky , have also announced they are running. Both of them would offer liberal alternatives to Kelly.

The primary is Feb. 18 and the general election is April 7, the same date as the presidential primary in Wisconsin. Democratic turnout is expected to be high in that election, bolstering the hopes of liberals who hope to oust Kelly and narrow the conservative majority on the court.

Kelly announced his candidacy on the talk show of conservative WISN-AM radio host Jay Weber before holding a Capitol news conference. Kelly was to be joined at the news conference by Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn, who won in April and will take his seat in August. Former Justice David Prosser, whom Kelly replaced when Prosser retired, along with Justice Rebecca Bradley were also to be there.

Kelly worked as an attorney but had no judicial experience before Walker appointed him to the court. His appointment drew controversy because of his positions that same-sex marriage robs the institution of meaning and affirmative action is akin to slavery.

Kelly, when he was an attorney, successfully defended Wisconsin Republicans' 2011 legislative redistricting plan in a federal lawsuit alleging the new maps denied voters their rights. He was Prosser's co-counsel during the justice's election recount in 2011 and advised Bradley during her 2016 election campaign.

In his application materials for Prosser's position, Kelly wrote that he wants to be a justice so he can help preserve the rule of law, warning "no end of mischief" ensues when judicial activists develop new laws through their rulings.

He also wrote about gay marriage in an essay contrasting justice with fairness, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to legalize the practice "will eventually rob the institution of marriage of any discernible meaning."

Kelly also wrote about affirmative action, saying that the practice forces employers to hire people society wants them to hire and is a derivative of slavery.

"Affirmative action and slavery differ, obviously, in significant ways. But it's more a question of degree than principle, for they both spring from the same taproot," Kelly wrote. "Neither can exist without the foundational principle that it is acceptable to force someone into an unwanted economic relationship. Morally, and as a matter of law, they are the same."

Karofsky won election to an open seat on the Dane County court in 2017. She was endorsed by former Democratic Govs. Jim Doyle and Tony Earl in that race. She was working at the state Department of Justice as the violence against women prosecutor and leader of the Office of Crime Victim Services before being elected to the court.

She previously worked as an assistant and deputy district attorney in Dane County from 1992 to 2001.

Fallone, a Marquette professor for the past 27 years, had Democratic support when he previously ran for the Supreme Court in 2013. Fallone lost 57% to 43% against now Chief Justice Patience Roggensack. Fallone would be the first candidate elected to the Supreme Court who is not a sitting judge in nearly 40 years and he would also be the first Latino justice.

