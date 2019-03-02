Construction set to begin soon at Pearl River County school

CARRIERE, Miss. (AP) — Groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for expansion at a Mississippi elementary school.

Pearl River County School District officials say pending construction at Pearl River Central Elementary is a result of county voters passing an $18.5 billion school bond issue last November.

WLOX-TV reports the officials on Thursday held a ceremonial turning of the dirt at the school site. Officials say the school needs 24 more classrooms and a bigger cafeteria to accommodate between 1,400 and 1,500 students on campus.

There's no word on when construction will actually start.

___

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com