County commissioner Fuller running for Sen. Tillis' seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Democratic elected leader in North Carolina's largest county is running to try to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in 2020.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller announced his candidacy Tuesday in Charlotte, with about two dozen supporters in attendance.

The Charlotte Observer reports Fuller's platform includes universal early childhood education, immigration reform, a higher minimum wage and improvements to the 2010 health care overhaul law.

The Charlotte attorney on Tuesday accused Tillis of refusing to stand up for North Carolina residents while standing up for President Donald Trump's actions. Tillis campaign spokesman Paul Shumaker says Fuller is attacking Tillis to try to keep other "liberal Democrats" from running.

The 52-year-old Fuller is in his fourth term on the commission. Candidate filing begins next December before the March 2020 primaries.