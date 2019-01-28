Couple found dead in murder-suicide in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say they found a man and woman dead in a Salt Lake City home from an apparent murder-suicide.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Monday that 27-year-old Sarah Hawley and 30-year-old Travis Geddes were discovered dead Sunday night after a person who rents the other half of the house called about a disturbance.

Shearer says investigators believe Geddes killed Hawley and then himself. He declined to say how they died. The couple wasn't married but had been living together for some time.

Shearer says police had no previous history with either person.