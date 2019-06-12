Courtney hired as basketball assistant by Miami Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Bill Courtney has been hired as assistant basketball coach at the University of Miami, where he'll be reunited with coach Jim Larranaga.

Courtney also worked on Larranaga's staff at Bowling Green in 1996-97 and at George Mason in 1997-2005.

Courtney spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at DePaul. He was head coach at Cornell in 2010-16.

