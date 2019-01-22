Cynthia Nixon back in Albany to push for education funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Actress and former candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has returned to the state Capitol to push for more funding for the state's struggling schools.

The former star of "Sex and the City" joined education advocates and several Democratic state lawmakers in Albany Tuesday to criticize Gov. Andrew Cuomo's education funding proposal in his state budget plan released last week.

Cuomo wants to increase education aid by $956 million for a total of $27.7 billion, including another $338 million in Foundation Aid, the general operating funding for school districts.

Nixon and others say more is needed for the state's poor school districts. They're calling on Cuomo to fully fund New York's schools equitably.

Nixon, a longtime education advocate, was easily defeated in September's Democratic primary by Cuomo, the incumbent.