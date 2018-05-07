DA: Robot can help student with disability attend class

HUDSON, Mass. (AP) — A student with a disability at Hudson Public Schools will have the proxy of a robot in class.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling's office says Monday the student will be able to participate in class and interact with others through a robot, who will attend classes in the student's stead.

The agreement between the DA's office and the school district addresses how the auxiliary aids and services provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act can be used in school to allow a student with a disability to use remote technology to communicate and attend class.

The student had requested to use a "robot" device capable of seeing, hearing, and moving around the classroom under remote control off-site. The school will train staff to ensure aids are provided for students with disabilities.