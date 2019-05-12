Dartmouth College gets $10 million donation

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College has received a $10 million donation that will go toward a range of projects including the development of an arts district and faculty recruitment.

The college on Friday announced it had received the donation from Dartmouth alumni Molly and Gregg Engles. A Dartmouth trustee, Gregg Engles is a founding partner of Capitol Peak Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm. Gregg and Molly Engles have served on the President's Leadership Council.

The donation is going to what the college is calling The Call to Lead: a Campaign for Dartmouth. As of Tuesday, it received commitments of more than $2 billion. With a goal of $3 billion, the college has described the campaign is the most ambitious academic investment in its 250-year history. It will benefit all five Dartmouth schools