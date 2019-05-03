Data show 108 schools fall below CDC vaccine recommendations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State health officials have released data showing double-digit percentages of students in some Connecticut public schools are exempted from certain vaccinations for religious or medical reasons.

The Department of Public Health posted the town-by-town, school-by-school information for the first time Friday on its website.

Redding Elementary School has the highest percentage of students, at 38 percent, exempted from required vaccinations for religious reasons.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford calls the numbers "shocking." He's called for legislators to vote on possibly ending the religious exemption in light of the national uptick in measles cases.

Data show 108 out of more than 1,300 public and private schools don't meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended 95 percent immunization rate for measles, mumps and rubella vaccines among kindergarteners.

___

This story has been corrected to clarify that 108 schools were below the CDC's recommended immunization rates.