Deaf basketball referee sues Georgia High School Association

ATLANTA (AP) — A deaf basketball referee is suing the Georgia high school athletic association, saying it has discriminated against him.

News outlets reported that Donald Jacobs has sued, saying the association failed to provide an interpreter so he can understand training to qualify him to work more important games.

Jacobs has worked in the lowest tier of officials in the Atlanta area, who officiate less important games and are paid less.

The association provides training camps and evaluations so officials can earn a better classification and work more important games.

Jacobs says the association's failure to provide an interpreter for the training violates federal law.

The association says as a private organization, it does not have to provide the interpreters. The association says previous candidates provided their own interpreter for the training.