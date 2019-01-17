Debt relief in store for 151 Career Education students

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — About 150 North Dakotans who were former students at the for-profit education company Career Education Corp. will receive student loan debt relief totaling more than $340,000.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the debt relief is one of the conditions of a national settlement that CEC entered into earlier this month with North Dakota and 48 other states.

CEC has agreed to change its recruiting and enrollment practices and forgo collecting nearly $494 million in debts owed by almost 180,000 students across the country. CEC will also pay $5 million to the states. North Dakota's share will be $40,000.

CEC was investigated after the attorneys general received complaints from students and after the U.S. Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee issued a critical report on for-profit education.