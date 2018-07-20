Decision to cut New Mexico men's soccer spurs outrage













Photo: GREG SORBER, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 New Mexico men's soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein speaks to the audience and to regents to argue against cutting the soccer team, during the UNM Board of Regents meeting in the Student Union on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. The Board of Regents at New Mexico's flagship university voted to eliminate four sports teams, including men's soccer, and make other changes to its troubled athletic department to address persistent budget problems and failures to meet federal gender equity requirements under Title IX. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less New Mexico men's soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein speaks to the audience and to regents to argue against cutting the soccer team, during the UNM Board of Regents meeting in the Student Union on Thursday, July 19, ... more Photo: GREG SORBER, AP Image 2 of 4 Cleveland High School soccer player Mariano Barreras, of Rio Rancho, N.M., holds up a sign supporting the University of New Mexico men's soccer program, during the Board of Regents meeting in the Student Union on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. The Board of Regents at New Mexico's flagship university voted Thursday to eliminate four sports teams, including men's soccer, and make other changes to its troubled athletic department to address persistent budget problems and failures to meet federal gender equity requirements under Title IX. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less Cleveland High School soccer player Mariano Barreras, of Rio Rancho, N.M., holds up a sign supporting the University of New Mexico men's soccer program, during the Board of Regents meeting in the Student Union ... more Photo: Greg Sorber, AP Image 3 of 4 University of New Mexico volleyball and beach volleyball player Lauren Tweety presents arguments to save women's beach volleyball during the Board of Regents meeting in the Student Union on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. The regents voted to cut beach volleyball. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) less University of New Mexico volleyball and beach volleyball player Lauren Tweety presents arguments to save women's beach volleyball during the Board of Regents meeting in the Student Union on Thursday, July 19, ... more Photo: Greg Sorber, AP Image 4 of 4 FILE - This Sept. 8, 2017 file photo shows University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Top officials at New Mexico's flagship university are recommending that the men's soccer team and the skiing and beach volleyball programs be eliminated to help the troubled athletics department get its finances under control. University president Garnett Stokes and Nunez announced the recommendations late Wednesday, July 18, 2018, and will present them to the Board of Regents at a special meeting Thursday. less FILE - This Sept. 8, 2017 file photo shows University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Top officials at New Mexico's flagship university are recommending ... more Photo: Susan Montoya Bryan, AP Decision to cut New Mexico men's soccer spurs outrage 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The men's soccer team at the University of New Mexico has had a dozen NCAA tournament appearances and hopefuls from around the world have long competed to play for the storied program.

But regents at New Mexico's flagship university voted Thursday following an emotional meeting to cut the program, which has perhaps the highest profile nationally of Lobos men's sports.

Head coach Jeremy Fishbein is digging in his heels.

In an email Friday, he wrote emphatically that the team will not be cut and that preserving the program is the right thing to do.

Twice the team reached the Final Four, made an appearance in a championship game and has regularly won its share of conference titles.

University officials say they're trying to address budget problems and Title IX requirements, but the decision is spurring outrage among fans and community members.