Dedication ceremony set for new Fort Campbell school

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A dedication ceremony is scheduled this month for the newly constructed Fort Campbell High School.

Officials from the Department of Defense Education Activity agency will speak at the Nov. 15 event at the Army post straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The agency says the high school's principal, Kimberly Butts, will also deliver remarks to the students and special guests.

Fort Campbell High School can hold up to 800 students from ninth to 12th grades.

Officials say the old high school, built in 1985, will be renovated and converted to a middle school.