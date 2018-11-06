Delaware State breaks enrollment record for 6th year

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State University has broken its enrollment record for the sixth straight year.

News outlets cite a university press release that says the school enrolled 4,872 students for the 2018-2019 academic year, a 5 percent jump over last year's enrollment.

The Dover university has set a goal to reach 5,000 students by 2020.

Officials say freshmen retention rose to 73 percent, the highest average in the school's history.

University President Wilma Mishoe credits recruitment, enrollment and retention initiatives like the creation of a strategic enrollment management system and team and the Early College High School program.

The school is currently building a new 20,000-square-foot residence hall to increase the number of students housed on campus. Currently, less than half of students live on campus.