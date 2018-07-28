Delgado's new campus to open in August

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Delgado Community College is expanding its reach in metro New Orleans.

Its new campus in Avondale will open in August. The campus will house a number of Delgado training programs geared at preparing students for jobs in industries based on the Mississippi River and in Jefferson Parish west of the Huey P. Long Bridge.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Delgado River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center will be located at the Churchill Technology & Business Park in Avondale. The $27.3 million site is next to the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission offices and the Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy.

According to a news release, the new campus was funded with state, federal and private sources.

The campus will open in time for the start of Delgado's fall semester, which begins Aug. 18. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new campus will be on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

The 85,000-square-foot (7896.7-square-meter) campus is expected to help equip residents with the type of technical skills needed to participate in the economic growth "transforming the Greater New Orleans region at a rapid pace," Delgado Community College Chancellor Joan Y. Davis said in a statement. That includes training in a range of industrial skills, including aluminum welding, industrial maintenance and pipefitting.

The campus will also offer safety training as well as courses in logistics, millwrighting, process instrumentation and control, and shielded metal arc welding. In addition, the campus will offer a Louisiana Transfer Degree program, which allows community and technical college students to more easily transfer to a four-year university in the state.

Delgado also has other campuses on the east and west banks of the Mississippi River at New Orleans.

