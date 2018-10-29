Democrats criticize GOP candidate over threatening blog post

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Democratic Party is criticizing a Republican candidate for state treasurer who appeared to threaten political opponents in a blog post.

In Sunday's post, Michael Riley said he was angry with comments Robert Walsh, executive director of the teachers' union, made about pension reforms.

Riley wrote he was thinking of beating up Walsh for fun. Riley said Monday he's not serious about that.

The state Democratic Party says "political discourse in our country has become dangerously overheated," and called for Riley to apologize.

Walsh didn't immediately comment.

The Rhode Island Republican Party chairman says the comments were inappropriate.

Riley also wrote he'd continue to use his blog to "hunt these political abusers down just for sport."

Riley, a financial adviser, hasn't held elected office.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner, a Democrat, is seeking re-election.