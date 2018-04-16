Correction: Fertility Clinic Failures story

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a story April 11 about an Ohio fertility clinic, The Associated Press reported erroneously on the status of two doctors. Dr. James Goldfarb will remain director of the University Hospitals Fertility Center and focus on coordinating patient care; he was not replaced as director of the clinic. Dr. James Liu will oversee the clinic's lab, not run the clinic.

A corrected version of the story is below:

New oversight for lab after Ohio fertility clinic failure

Hospital brings in new lab chief at Ohio fertility clinic where 4,000 eggs and embryos were ruined after a storage tank's temperature fluctuated

CLEVELAND (AP) — A hospital has brought in a new administrator to lead a lab at the suburban Cleveland fertility clinic where more than 4,000 eggs and embryos were ruined after the temperature of a storage tank fluctuated.

University Hospitals says Dr. James Goldfarb will remain director of the University Hospitals Fertility Center and he will focus on coordinating patient care. The clinic's lab now will be led by Dr. James Liu, who heads the hospital's department of obstetrics and gynecology.

The hospital has apologized for what happened. It says the storage tank was having trouble for weeks and that an alarm system had been turned off when the tank's temperature began to rise during a weekend in early March.

The supplier of the storage tank says that its equipment didn't malfunction and that its initial investigation finds human error is to blame for the failure.