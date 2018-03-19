District revises policy banning guns outside of school

LACEY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district has revised a policy that banned students from having guns outside of school.

The policy had said Lacey students could be punished for having weapons "on or off school grounds." But it now states that students cannot bring weapons to school or on a bus.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs had threatened to sue the district over the policy. That came amid reports that two students had been suspended for posting a picture of guns at a shooting range.

The district has said reports of the discipline were incorrect but has declined to provide specifics, citing privacy rules.

The gun association says the policy change appears to address its major concerns. But the group's lawyers are still reviewing it.