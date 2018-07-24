ESPN hires former UCLA coach Mora as college studio analyst

Former UCLA coach Jim Mora is joining ESPN as a college football analyst. He will fill the role Chip Kelly held last season before replacing Mora with the Bruins.

Mora was head coach at UCLA from 2012-17. He was fired after 11 games last season. He worked for the NFL Network during the lead-up this year's draft. For ESPN, he will be part of ESPN2's Saturday studio show, hosted by Chris Cotter. Former Texas star Emmanuel Acho will join Mora as an analyst on the show.

Kelly spent last season with ESPN, taking a year off from coaching after being fired by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.

Mora has coached in the NFL with Atlanta and Seattle. He was 46-30 at UCLA.

