Early start for new high schools in East Helena

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The new high school district in East Helena plans to start freshman classes a year before the high school is built and the Lockwood school district in considering the same move.

Both elementary school districts added high school districts and have passed bonds to build new schools that are scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.

In September, the East Helena school district said it would offer its freshmen the option of staying in East Helena and attend classes in a new wing of the middle school during the 2018-19 school year. Officials expect at least 100 of this year's 139 eighth-graders to stay in East Helena. The rest would enroll at Helena High.

Superintendent Tobin Novasio says the Lockwood school board will consider a similar proposal on Nov. 13.