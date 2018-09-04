Education department's ethics hotline receives 500 tips

HONOLULU (AP) — A report shows that the Hawaii Department of Education's fraud and ethics hotline has received more than 500 tips since 2016, resulting in one termination case.

Hawaii News Now reports that a review prepared for the state education board indicates that 222 of the tips led to formal reviews with 59 claims found substantiated.

According to the report, the majority of the 59 substantiated cases involved human resources issues, but others included misuse of department resources, fiscal impropriety and falsification of records.

A substantiated case from the last fiscal year resulted in an employee firing. Among the other cases, one resulted in a suspension and two led to employees resigning. Six written warnings and 17 verbal warnings were also issued from the cases.

