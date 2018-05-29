Education officials tour to discuss computer science changes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Education are traveling the state to update school officials and the public about new computer science standards.

The tour begins Tuesday and ends June 7, with stops in Concord, Durham, Gorham, Keene, Manchester and Plymouth.

The meetings will be hosted by David Benedetto, state director of STEM and computer science education for the department.

He will be sharing information about a new certification process for computer science educators, a draft of new computer science standards and a recently-passed bill that adds computer science to the definition of an adequate education.