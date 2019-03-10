Educators say they are encountering more 'wounded students'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Educators say they are encountering more "wounded students" in their classrooms, but experts say they don't always know how to address their needs.

The founder of a group who aims to help these students spoke recently at the National Youth-At-Risk Conference in Savannah.

Hope 4 the Wounded founder Joe Hendershott says educators must work to restore the self-esteem of such students.

The Savannah Morning News reports that abuse, neglect, violence, poverty, loss and witnessing the abuse of a parent or sibling can lead to symptoms of trauma in children.

