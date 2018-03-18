Gun violence, school safety town hall meeting to be held

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — A town hall discussion will be held on gun violence prevention and school safety.

Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty will join Cheshire High School students Monday morning at the high school.

The Democratic congresswoman represents a good portion of western Connecticut including her hometown of Cheshire and Newtown, where 20 children and six educators were killed in a school shooting in 2012.

Monday's event was organized in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month that killed 17 students and staff. Several hundred Cheshire High School students joined peers across the country in a school walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday.

Esty co-sponsored a gun-related school safety bill that was approved by the House last week.