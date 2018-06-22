Ex-North Carolina teacher accused of sex offenses with minor

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina high school teacher has been arrested on sex offenses involving a minor.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Jonathan Conrad Busch of Mooresville is charged with two counts each of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

Gastonia Police Officer R.S. Lewis said in an arrest warrant the indecent liberties and statutory rape charges involved the same girl and occurred between June and September 2016.

Busch was a former teacher at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville who was hired in July 2003. Iredell-Statesville Schools officials say Busch resigned this week.

Busch was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.